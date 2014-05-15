Search

by WIA Welding Industries of Australia
The WIA Inverter series. You’ve asked for it and we’ve delivered. WIA’s range of inverter welding machines are portable & easy to transport from job to job. Cost effective, power efficient and portable, WIA’s inverters contribute to a more productive workplace.

Multi Process Machines 

Suitable for rural applications, construction sites, automotive panel repair, exhaust repair. 

Weldmatic 200i CP137-0 - Single phase 200 Amp welder

Weldmatic 250i CP138-1 – Single Phase 250i Amp welder

Weldamtic 350i CP139-1 – Three Phase 350i Amp welder

Weldmatic 500i CP140-1 – Three Phase 500i Amp welder

Arc & TIG Machines

Suitable for onsite and field maintenance.

Weldarc 140i MC104-0 – 140 Amp welder 

Weldarc 180i MC103-0 – 180 Amp welder 

Weldarc 200i AC/DC MC105-0 – 200 Amp AC or DC TIG welder

Downloads

PDF
Inverter Series Brochure
(11665 Kb)

PO Box 7
Melrose Park
SA 5039
Tel: 1300 300884
Fax: 1300 301 884

