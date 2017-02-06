PWR relies on Miller arc and TIG machines

Manufacturing vehicles used in motor racing involves a tremendous amount of precision with the process requiring hundreds of parts and an equivalent number of welds. Most welds join intersecting tubes that make up the frames and roll cages in racing cars. This requirement for precision during the manufacturing process demands that welders know their material and ensure the best equipment for the job.

Some of the welded race car parts include the chassis, spoilers, seat brackets, and the rear end housings connected to the upper and lower control arms, including intercoolers and radiators. Considering the intensity of the sport and risks involved on the track, the vehicles need the strongest components and best quality fabrication, right from the frame and roll cage to the cooling units, which require consistent structural integrity to assure both safety and performance.

The intercooler unit, which allows the intake air charge to be cooled before it flows into the engine to add to the horsepower, is a critical part of a race vehicle. Two factors determine the quality of the intercoolers: the internal flow characteristics, and, the cooling fins. In an ideal situation, the fins should have a large surface area together with the internal core benefitting from a low number of tapered bends; there should also be no internal welds that might result in turbulence.

Renowned manufacturers of vehicle cooling units such as PWR serve world class racing teams that employ the gas tungsten arc welding (TIG) process. This process uses the heat generated by an electric arc struck between a non-consumable tungsten electrode and the workpiece to fuse metal in the joint area and produce a molten weld pool. To achieve the highest quality welding in the quickest and most efficient manner, TIG welding machines need to have exceptional balanced controls for adjustable oxide removal and frequency controls for directional stability – this is exactly what Miller Dynasty machines bring to the application.

PWR relies on the Miller Dynasty series for its welding processes, which can be operated with or without fillers. The Dynasty series can be run on AC or DC and offers high precision welding, helping achieve the high quality welds produced to support world championship Formula 1 teams such as Red Bull Racing. The environment-friendly process also generates very low amounts of particulate fume matter, unlike other welding methods.

Miller welding machines are available from WIA Welding Industries of Australia .