New Miller Digital Infinity Series helmets offering the best view around

WIA Welding Industries of Australia presents the all new Miller Digital Infinity Series welding helmets, designed to offer professional welders a huge viewing area with a wide screen format.

Miller Digital Infinity Series welding helmets are available in a choice of two designs – Black and Departed, each featuring new headgear that provides extensive adjustability for the best fit and enhanced support.

Key features of Miller Digital Infinity Series helmets include intuitively designed digital controls, with large push buttons allowing users to easily adjust mode and settings; 4 operating modes including Weld, Cut, Grind and X-mode; 4 independent arc sensors providing superior lens response for obstructed or low Amp welding; exclusive arc tracking technology comprising of a digital clock and alarm, allowing welding time to be tracked; and a new multi-language help menu for support.

Miller Digital Infinity Series helmets are designed to withstand industrial environments and meet the requirements of a wide range of welding processes including MIG, Stick, TIG, Flux Cored and Pulse.

The new Infinity Series also comes with a 3-year warranty (Auto-darkening lens only) and is compliant with Australian Standards AS/NZS 1338.1 (Auto-Darkening) and AS/NZS 1337.1B (High Impact).

For more information, please visit the WIA website or call WIA’s Customer Support Team on 1300 300 884.