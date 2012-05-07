Miller Digital Infinity Series - Designed to withstand industrial environments, these helmets have a huge viewing area with wide screen format, providing welders with a much better field of view.

Features

4 operating modes including Weld, Cut, Grind and X-Mode

4 independent arc sensors which provide superior lens response for obstructed or low Amp welding.

Exclusive arc tracking technology which includes a digital clock and alarm, making it possible to track welding time

Suits a wide range of processes including MIG, Stick, TIG, Flux Cored and Pulse.

Complies with Australian Standards AS/NZS 1338.1 (Auto-Darkening) and AS/NZS 1337.1B (High Impact)

3 Year warranty