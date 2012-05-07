Search

by WIA Welding Industries of Australia
Miller Digital Infinity Series
Miller Digital Infinity Series
1300 300884

Miller Digital Infinity Series - Designed to withstand industrial environments, these helmets have a huge viewing area with wide screen format, providing welders with a much better field of view.

Features

4 operating modes including Weld, Cut, Grind and X-Mode

4 independent arc sensors which provide superior lens response for obstructed or low Amp welding.

Exclusive arc tracking technology which includes a digital clock and alarm, making it possible to track welding time

Suits a wide range of processes including MIG, Stick, TIG, Flux Cored and Pulse.

Complies with Australian Standards AS/NZS 1338.1 (Auto-Darkening) and AS/NZS 1337.1B (High Impact)

3 Year warranty

WIA Welding Industries of Australia information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Miller Digital Infinity Series Spec Sheet
(595 Kb)

Related WIA Welding Industries of Australia News

Supplier news
WIA BLUE auto darkening welding helmets from WIA Welding Industries of Australia
07/05/12 - WIA Welding Industries of Australia offers BLUE auto darkening welding helmets for welders that require a cost effective solution that provides solid protection, performance and comfort properties.
Supplier news
WIA introduces new Austarc welding electrodes
06/12/11 - Leading Australian welding supplies company, WIA Welding Industries of Australia has introduced a new range of welding electrodes designed specifically for oil and gas, offshore and pipe welding appli
Supplier news
Digital Elite Miller auto darkening welding helmets from WIA ensure eye protection
24/10/11 - A senior metal fabricator with champion V8 Supercar constructor Triple Eight Race Engineering insists upon Digital Elite Miller auto-darkening helmets
Supplier news
Selecting Auto-Darkening Welding Helmets
23/09/10 - WIA Welding Industries of Australia specialises in a wide range of welding helmets and welding equipment for use in industrial environments.
Supplier news
Weldmatic 270 MIG Welding Machines from WIA
23/09/10 - The Weldmatic 270 MIG welding machine available from WIA Welding Industries of Australia offers superior power and performance.
View all WIA Welding Industries of Australia news

Contact WIA Welding Industries of Australia

PO Box 7
Melrose Park
SA 5039
Tel: 1300 300884
Fax: 1300 301 884

