Miller Digital Infinity Series
Miller Digital Infinity Series - Designed to withstand industrial environments, these helmets have a huge viewing area with wide screen format, providing welders with a much better field of view.
Features
4 operating modes including Weld, Cut, Grind and X-Mode
4 independent arc sensors which provide superior lens response for obstructed or low Amp welding.
Exclusive arc tracking technology which includes a digital clock and alarm, making it possible to track welding time
Suits a wide range of processes including MIG, Stick, TIG, Flux Cored and Pulse.
Complies with Australian Standards AS/NZS 1338.1 (Auto-Darkening) and AS/NZS 1337.1B (High Impact)
3 Year warranty
