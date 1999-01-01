Search

Miller Arc & TIG machines

by WIA Welding Industries of Australia
Visit Website
logo
1300 300884

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

When precision matters, Miller delivers. Miller’s range of Arc & TIG welders are high quality and offer precise weld control and repeatability that is second to none!

  • Produces superior quality welds
  • Inverter technology
  • Welds a variety of metals
  • Gives users exceptional control
  • Supported by an Australia wide service network

Miller TIG range

Maxstar 210DX – For DC TIG and Stick welding

Dynasty 210DX – High precision AC/DC TIG Welding

WIA Welding Industries of Australia information and contact details

Contact WIA Welding Industries of Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
PO Box 7
Melrose Park
SA 5039
Tel: 1300 300884
Fax: 1300 301 884

Contact WIA Welding Industries of Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox