Miller Arc & TIG machines
When precision matters, Miller delivers. Miller’s range of Arc & TIG welders are high quality and offer precise weld control and repeatability that is second to none!
- Produces superior quality welds
- Inverter technology
- Welds a variety of metals
- Gives users exceptional control
- Supported by an Australia wide service network
Miller TIG range
Maxstar 210DX – For DC TIG and Stick welding
Dynasty 210DX – High precision AC/DC TIG WeldingWIA Welding Industries of Australia information and contact details
PO Box 7
Melrose Park
SA 5039
Tel: 1300 300884
Fax: 1300 301 884
