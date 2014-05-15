Search

MIG Gun Parts & Consumables

by WIA Welding Industries of Australia
MIG Gun Parts & Consumables
MIG Gun Parts & Consumables
1300 300884

MIG Guns

Welding with a genuine Bernard MIG gun means less downtime, better productivity, more consistent welds, plus they are longer lasting. If you’re looking for the brand with the best results, choose Bernard

Centrefire Consumables

Centerfire’s range of contact tips, nozzles and diffusers are easy to use, high performing and provide better arc starts, less spatter and more consistent welds. Plus, they last up to 3 times longer than other brands.

Full range can be found on the below web page
http://www.welding.com.au/equipment/mig-guns-parts-consumables

WIA Welding Industries of Australia information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Centerfire Consumables Flyer
(4437 Kb)

Related WIA Welding Industries of Australia News

Supplier news
WIA launches new Australian Welding Guide
15/05/14 - WIA Welding Industries of Australia presents the latest edition of the Australian Welding Guide.
Supplier news
WIA introduces new Austarc welding electrodes
06/12/11 - Leading Australian welding supplies company, WIA Welding Industries of Australia has introduced a new range of welding electrodes designed specifically for oil and gas, offshore and pipe welding appli
Supplier news
Miller's 70 series wire feeders from WIA Welding Industries of Australia for welding processes
09/09/10 - Miller's 70 series wire feeders from WIA Welding Industries of Australia are designed for enhanced flexibility and suit both heavy and light manufacturing needs. Features include trigger hold, dual te
Supplier news
WIA Welding Industries of Australia’s Austmig 5356 aluminium alloy solid MIG wires for welding purposes
05/09/10 - WIA’s Austmig 5356 aluminium alloy solid MIG wire is one of the precision layer wound wires in WIA’s range of solid MIG wires.

Contact WIA Welding Industries of Australia

PO Box 7
Melrose Park
SA 5039
Tel: 1300 300884
Fax: 1300 301 884

