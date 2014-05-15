MIG Gun Parts & Consumables

MIG Guns

Welding with a genuine Bernard MIG gun means less downtime, better productivity, more consistent welds, plus they are longer lasting. If you’re looking for the brand with the best results, choose Bernard

Centrefire Consumables

Centerfire’s range of contact tips, nozzles and diffusers are easy to use, high performing and provide better arc starts, less spatter and more consistent welds. Plus, they last up to 3 times longer than other brands.

Full range can be found on the below web page

http://www.welding.com.au/equipment/mig-guns-parts-consumables