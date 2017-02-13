Gregory Fabrication relies on Miller to get the job done

Welding is the process of joining two pieces of metal using heat or pressure, or both. Distinct from other connections that are usually formed by friction or mechanical interlocking, welding is one of the oldest and most reliable methods of joining metal.

Australian industry is well serviced by specialist general welding and testing companies, all of whom are experienced and qualified structural steel fabricators, boilermakers, and pressure piping and mechanical contractors. These companies have been successfully engaged in various complex and high-profile welding applications, especially in heavy industries such as mining and oil and gas.

Arc welding is typically used to achieve a level of quality suitable for most structural steel applications. While different welding techniques may have their own strengths or weaknesses, cost still remains the primary consideration when it comes to the selection of the process.

Weld joint configurations and preparation processes have certain considerations such as deposition rate, penetration ability, out-of-position capability, and high travel speed capacity. Each of these processes exhibit different capabilities. To achieve low cost welding, analyse the joint and its associated requirements, and compare them to the various process options so that the right process is selected for the specific welding application.

Gregory Fabrications is an engineering solutions company that sets the benchmark for high quality steel fabrication, and caters to heavy industries with complex operations where fine detailing in welding is required. Delivering their services from a 500-square-metre fabrication space, the company relies on superior equipment to achieve excellent weld quality.

Gregory Fabrications uses Miller’s PipeWorx series welding systems to deliver the quality required to meet and exceed their customers’ needs and expectations. Designed for simple operation, Miller’s PipeWorx series welding systems allow Gregory Fabrications welders to set up a new weld process in a few steps, minimising training time and potential errors from incorrect setups.

The PipeWorx series systems have been designed as multipurpose welding machines that can handle all standard welding processes.

