Flux Cored Wires
When a quality result matters, Hobart delivers.
Hobart flux-cored wires offer high quality, repeatable performance for every job. The Hobart range includes high quality wires for both the workshop and onsite environments.
Every product meets the stringent ISO 9001 certification standards for quality and consistency, as well as the strict mechanical property requirements of AS/NZ and AWS standards.
Flux-cored wires designed for workshop applications
- FabCO XL-525 – A rutile flux cored all position wire for welding mild and carbon steels
- FabCO 81121 - A rutile flux cored all position wire for welding HSLA & Q&T steels
- FabCO 803 - A rutile flux cored all position wire for welding HSLA & Q&T steels
- Megafil 713R – A Seamless flux cored wire with excellent out if position performance
- FabCOR 86R – A metal cored wire with higher deoxidization elements
- FabCOR Edge Ni1 – Metal cored wire with higher deposition rates and travel speeds with solid wire
- Vertiwear 600 – Gas shielded, all position, hard surfacing flux cored wire
On-Site
- Fabshield 4 – A very high deposition rate, for down hand single or multi-pass
- Fabshield XLR-8 - A Low Hydrogen T-8 self-shielded, all position flux cored wire
- Fabshield 21B – An all positional general purpose, self-shielding flux cored wire
- Tube-alloy 240-0 – Chromium carbide surfacing alloy self-shielded hard surfacing wire
- Tube-alloy 258-0 – Gas shielded, all position, hard surfacing flux cored wire
- Tube-alloy A43-0 – self shielding wire depositing a high CR/NB surfacing alloy
