When a quality result matters, Hobart delivers.

Hobart flux-cored wires offer high quality, repeatable performance for every job. The Hobart range includes high quality wires for both the workshop and onsite environments.

Every product meets the stringent ISO 9001 certification standards for quality and consistency, as well as the strict mechanical property requirements of AS/NZ and AWS standards.

Flux-cored wires designed for workshop applications

FabCO XL-525 – A rutile flux cored all position wire for welding mild and carbon steels

FabCO 81121 - A rutile flux cored all position wire for welding HSLA & Q&T steels

FabCO 803 - A rutile flux cored all position wire for welding HSLA & Q&T steels

Megafil 713R – A Seamless flux cored wire with excellent out if position performance

FabCOR 86R – A metal cored wire with higher deoxidization elements

FabCOR Edge Ni1 – Metal cored wire with higher deposition rates and travel speeds with solid wire

Vertiwear 600 – Gas shielded, all position, hard surfacing flux cored wire



On-Site