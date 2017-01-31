Dual operator diesel engine driven machines saving space, fuel and cost

I would like to enquire about WIA Welding Industries of Australia

A dual operator engine driven welder/generator solution from WIA Welding Industries of Australia is helping companies save space and fuel onsite, ensuring delivery of jobs on time and within budget.

Contractors, construction companies and service truck operators are constantly under pressure to complete jobs on schedule and within budget. External pressures such as the increasing cost of fuel, equipment and materials as well as tougher government regulations only make it harder for these companies to keep up with their commitments.

Dual operator machines allow multiple welders to use a single machine for welding, cutting or operating lights and grinders, helping save space on crowded jobsites or work trucks. The flexibility afforded by a machine with dual operator capabilities allows companies to meet the needs of many different jobs with a single machine and without having to make additional capital equipment purchases.

A single machine with dual operator capabilities will also help save fuel and maintenance costs when compared to operating several engines.

What can a dual operator solution provide?

A diesel engine driven machine with dual operator capabilities can provide power for two on-board welding arcs and enough power to operate additional inverter based welding power sources. Since weld controls and auxiliary power are completely independent for each arc, operators can weld and operate a wide range of tools using the auxiliary power without impacting arc quality.

Dual operator diesel engine driven machines help maximise resources in the field while minimising the need to invest capital in additional equipment. Miller’s Big Blue 800 Duo Pro, available from WIA, is capable of running up to 800 Amps for a single weld operator or 400 Amps each for two operators, with three phase power available at the same time.

Miller’s Big Blue 800 Duo Pro can be used by as many as six operators at one time at about 120 Amps each, helping boost productivity onsite without the cost of adding machines or renting large power generators.

Greater productivity, safety and space-saving benefits

Compared to traditional single operator units, dual operator machines can be used for various applications, producing twice the amount of welding arcs to boost productivity.

A dual operator unit reduces jobsite noise and improves jobsite comfort, productivity and safety for workers while multiple machines burn through fuel more quickly, producing twice the amount of emissions.

Dual operator machines deliver faster return on investment with higher productivity and lower fuel costs. Having a single machine onsite supporting multiple welders reduces logistical costs and clutter, promoting efficiency and improving jobsite safety. A dual operator machine also provides the flexibility and power to plug in additional tools, which ultimately saves space on the worksite.

Much more than an investment

One dual operator machine is capable of providing multiple arcs, resulting in lower cost-per-arc and fewer engine-driven welder/generators to buy and maintain. In addition to cost and fuel savings, companies can also save space on the service truck or the jobsite, and get work done more efficiently, all without sacrificing arc quality or productivity.