WheelieSafe Heavy Duty Electric Bin Trolley
WheelieSafe Heavy Duty Electric Bin Handling Trolley Benefits
- Move heavy and multiple wheelie bins safely
- Dual 24v 180w electric motors propel the load up the steepest driveway or ramp –all you have to do is steer!
- Driven by dual 12v x 15ah long life sealed lead acid batteries
- Reserve battery pack dual 12v x 7.6ah long life sealed lead acid batteries
- Up to 2.5 hours of continuous operation using both battery packs
- The trolley’s third wheel takes the ‘tilt’ load preventing OH&S injuries to the back, hand and forearm
- Failsafe electro-mechanical braking system keeps heavy bin loads under control at all times
- Unique patented hook system can handle bins from any side
- Increases productivity with a special handling bracket that can handle up to four empty or lightly laden bins simultaneously
- Handles all bins from 80 litre to 360 litre
- Wide track and wide puncture proof tyres add stability and reduce effort across soft and uneven surfaces
Additional Features
- Powered in forward and reverse
- Two speeds: slow for manoeuvring and walking pace for covering distance
- Free-wheeling hubs save on battery power when not under load
- High quality pneumatic tyres on drive wheels
- Folding stand minimises footprint when not in use
- 240v battery charger and battery condition gauge
- Extra charging lead so reserve battery pack can be kept charged independently of the trolley
- Additional Handling Bracket locks in ‘four-square’ multiple bin loads
