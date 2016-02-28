WheelieSafe Electric Bin Trolley

WheelieSafe Electric Bin Handling Trolley Benefits

Move heavy and multiple wheelie bins safely

Dual 24v 180w electric motors propel the load up the steepest driveway or ramp –all you have to do is steer!

Driven by dual 12v 7.6ah long life sealed lead acid batteries that provide up to 50 minutes of continuous operation

The trolley’s third wheel takes the ‘tilt’ load preventing back, hand and forearm injuries

Failsafe electro-mechanical braking system keeps heavy bin loads under control at all times

Unique patented hook system can handle bins from any side

Increases productivity with a special handling bracket that can handle up to four empty or lightly laden bins simultaneously

Handles all bins from 80 litre to 360 litre

Wide track and wide puncture proof tyres add stability and reduce effort across soft and uneven surfaces

Additional Features

Powered in forward and reverse

Two speeds: slow for manoeuvring and walking pace for covering distance

Free-wheeling hubs save on battery power when not under load

High quality pneumatic tyres on drive wheels

Folding stand minimises footprint when not in use

240v battery charger and battery condition gauge

Summary

The WheelieSafe Electric Trolley reduces accidents and injuries associated with the handling of wheelie bins and is ideal for steep residential driveways, small multi-residential blocks, and enabling older or less able people to remain independent