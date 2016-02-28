Search

WheelieSafe Electric Bin Trolley

by WheelieSafe Pty Ltd
0417 383957

WheelieSafe Electric Bin Handling Trolley Benefits

  • Move heavy and multiple wheelie bins safely
  • Dual 24v 180w electric motors propel the load up the steepest driveway or ramp –all you have to do is steer!
  • Driven by dual 12v 7.6ah long life sealed lead acid batteries that provide up to 50 minutes of continuous operation
  • The trolley’s third wheel takes the ‘tilt’ load preventing back, hand and forearm injuries
  • Failsafe electro-mechanical braking system keeps heavy bin loads under control at all times
  • Unique patented hook system can handle bins from any side
  • Increases productivity with a special handling bracket that can handle up to four empty or lightly laden bins simultaneously
  • Handles all bins from 80 litre to 360 litre
  • Wide track and wide puncture proof tyres add stability and reduce effort across soft and uneven surfaces

Additional Features

  • Powered in forward and reverse
  • Two speeds: slow for manoeuvring and walking pace for covering distance
  • Free-wheeling hubs save on battery power when not under load
  • High quality pneumatic tyres on drive wheels
  • Folding stand minimises footprint when not in use
  • 240v battery charger and battery condition gauge

Summary

The WheelieSafe Electric Trolley reduces accidents and injuries associated with the handling of wheelie bins and is ideal for steep residential driveways, small multi-residential blocks, and enabling older or less able people to remain independent

Related WheelieSafe Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
WheelieSafe now with free-wheeling hubs
28/02/16 - WheelieSafe has introduced its latest model of electric bin trolleys, featuring free-wheeling hubs.
Supplier news
A breakdown of Australian work related injuries and illness
10/06/15 - The Health Care and Social Assistance sector of the Australian workforce (All Employed Persons) employs 1.35 million people.
Supplier news
WheelieSafe trolleys adapted to help business carry crates
18/12/14 - Electric bin trolleys from WheelieSafe Pty Ltd have been successfully adapted to carry laundry crates at the popular NSW South Coast holiday resort.
Supplier news
WheelieSafe trolleys and handcarts helping to keep hospital workers’ comp levels low
04/11/14 - Trolleys from WheelieSafe Pty Ltd are helping reduce workers’ compensation claims in Australia’s healthcare industry.
Supplier news
WheelieSafe releases bin handling trolleys
31/10/14 - WheelieSafe introduces a new wheelie bin handling system designed to simplify the effort of safely moving wheelie bins to the kerbside.
View all WheelieSafe Pty Ltd news

690A Sandy Bay Rd
Lower Sandy Bay
TAS 7005
Tel: 0417 383957
Fax: 03 6225 2622

