WheelieSafe among 5 Tasmanian finalists at Australia Post Regional Pitchfest

WheelieSafe Pty Ltd is one of the five finalists representing Tasmania at the 2017 Australia Post Regional Pitchfest. The organisers of the event have notified WheelieSafe that it is a member of the 2017 Cohort.

Australia Post Regional Pitchfest provides the perfect platform for innovators and entrepreneurs from regional Australia to pitch their business or idea to an expert panel in the presence of a live audience.

WheelieSafe is now eligible to attend a Business Growth Immersion Workshop, which will be facilitated by Australia Post and the University of Melbourne’s Melbourne Accelerator Program (MAP).

The Australia Post Regional Pitchfest Tasmania state finals will be held in Launceston on 22 June 2017.