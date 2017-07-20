Search
Vibrabsorber VSH anti-seismic spring mounts for failsafe performance
Vibrabsorber VSH anti-seismic spring mounts for failsafe performance

By Vibration Solutions 20 July 2017
New Vibrabsorber VSH anti-seismic spring anti-vibration mount
Vibration Solutions introduces Vibrabsorber VSH anti seismic spring mounts from AMC-Mecanocaucho, capable of achieving natural frequencies up to 2 Hz.

The Vibrabsorber VSH is a range of failsafe anti vibration mounts capable of withstanding traction and compression dynamic forces, and offering extremely low stiffness for a range of loads between 50kg and 4000kg. Reinforced metal parts allow the VSH anti-seismic mounts to withstand shocks produced by seismic events.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho type VSH anti-seismic mounts are ideal for stationary applications where a high isolation degree is required for low disturbing frequencies (600 to 1000 rpm). These anti vibration mounts are specifically designed to provide greater deflection compared to AMC-Mecanocaucho’s standard anti-seismic spring mounts.

Vibrabsorber VSH anti-seismic spring mounts are composed of interlocking metal parts featuring a rubber buffer to avoid metal-to-metal contact when high shear loads occur, allowing lateral stability to the suspended element. These lateral metal parts have been calculated to withstand lateral high forces that may occur in seismic events, allowing the anti vibration mounts to resist without rupture. The mounts can be supplied with a Sylomer layer under the metal part, enabling filtering of high frequency vibrations that could go through the coil springs, providing the VSH anti-seismic anti-vibration mount a higher degree of vibration isolation.

AMC-Mecanocaucho VSH anti-seismic anti-vibration mounts are manufactured using several types of springs to suit loads from 50kg to 4000kg load per mount. The metal parts are epoxy coated to withstand harsh corrosive environments.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho VSH anti-seismic mounts are used in stationary applications where the disturbing frequency is low and high vibration isolation and lateral stability are required. These include generator sets, HVAC equipment, pumps or ventilators.

