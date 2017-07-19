Search
Vibrabsorber anti seismic anti vibration spring mounts

By Vibration Solutions 19 July 2017
article image New Vibrabsorber 10 AMC anti-seismic anti vibration mount
Vibration Solutions introduces the new Vibrabsorber anti seismic spring mounts from AMC-Mecanocaucho, capable of achieving natural frequencies below 5 Hz.

Designed as failsafe anti vibration mounts capable of withstanding traction and compression dynamic forces, the Vibrabsorber anti-seismic spring mounts offer low stiffness for a range of loads between 300kg and 8000kg. Their reinforced metal parts allow the type 10 AMC anti-seismic mounts to withstand shocks produced by seismic events.

Vibrabsorber anti-seismic spring mounts are ideal for stationary applications where a high isolation degree is required for low disturbing frequencies (800 to 1500 rpm).

Interlocking metal parts in the Vibrabsorber anti vibration mounts feature a rubber buffer to avoid metal to metal contact during high shear loads, providing lateral stability to the suspended element. These lateral metal parts have been calculated to withstand lateral high forces that may occur in seismic events, allowing the anti-vibration mount to resist without rupture.

Vibrabsorber anti-seismic spring mounts can be supplied with a Sylomer layer under the metal part, allowing filtering of high frequency vibrations that could go through the coil springs. This provides the anti-vibration mount a higher degree of vibration isolation.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho 10 AMC anti-seismic anti-vibration mounts are manufactured using several types of springs to suit loads from 300kg to 8000kg per mount. The metal parts are epoxy coated to withstand harsh corrosive environments.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho 10 AMC anti-seismic mounts are used in stationary applications where the disturbing frequency is low and high vibration isolation and lateral stability are required. These include generator sets, HVAC equipment, pumps or ventilators.

