We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH, the manufacturers of the trademarks Sylomer, Sylodyn and Sylodamp.

Vibration Solutions will service the Australian & New Zealand market segments consisting of Industry and construction.

These products are mixed cell polyurethane which only deforms slightly under load & this is very important to superior long term performance.

The key difference between Getzner materials and other materials such as rubber and cork is that they maintain elasticity under load and have very minimal creep, or compression set.

These materials are also have a very high dampening properties as well as being a great source of isolation, which makes them ideal for reducing noise and vibration caused by machinery across the full spectrum of industry.

PRODUCT PROPERTIES

Combination of spring and damping characteristics

Elastic, versatile polyurethane material

Mixed-cell pore structure

ADVANTAGES

High elasticity, long service life