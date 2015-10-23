Security Locknuts, High Prevailing Torque, Re Useable, Effective in high impact or high vibratory applications.

Security Locknuts Hold firm in high impact applications Security Locknuts are Re Useable which is suitable for repeated maintenance No special tools are required to fit Security Locknuts (Go on and come off like standard nuts)

Security Locknuts are widely used in high vibratory or critical applications where nuts loosening can cause expensive downtime or a potential safety hazard. SLN are fitted with standard tools and can be re tensioned to allow for correct seating of bolts which is important in most dynamic applications. SLN can be found on mining equipment ranging from Longwall chains, SAG Mill liners, Crushing, screening & pulverizing equipment, Conveyors, Stackers & Reclaimers, cranes and other critical equipment. Other applications include drivetrain on helicopters, wheel nuts on roller coasters, chipper blades on large shredders & wheel nuts on mining trucks.