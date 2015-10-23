Search
Home > Industrial Consumables > Rivets, Nuts and clips > Vibration Solutions > Security Locknuts, High Prevailing Torque, Re Useable, Effective in high impact or high vibratory applications.

Security Locknuts, High Prevailing Torque, Re Useable, Effective in high impact or high vibratory applications.

by Vibration Solutions
Visit Website
logo
03 95882863

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
  1. Security Locknuts Hold firm in high impact applications
  2. Security Locknuts are Re Useable which is suitable for repeated maintenance
  3. No special tools are required to fit Security Locknuts (Go on and come off like standard nuts)

Security Locknuts are widely used in high vibratory or critical applications where nuts loosening can cause expensive downtime or a potential safety hazard. SLN are fitted with standard tools and can be re tensioned to allow for correct seating of bolts which is important in most dynamic applications. SLN can be found on mining equipment ranging from Longwall chains, SAG Mill liners, Crushing, screening & pulverizing equipment, Conveyors, Stackers & Reclaimers, cranes and other critical equipment. Other applications include drivetrain on helicopters, wheel nuts on roller coasters, chipper blades on large shredders & wheel nuts on mining trucks. 

Vibration Solutions information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
(402 Kb)
 PDF
(2561 Kb)

Related Vibration Solutions News

Supplier news
Vibration Solutions develops anti vibration mounting for gensets
23/10/15 - Vibration Solutions provides a technical guidance from AMC-MECANOCAUCHO on the selection of anti vibration mounts for gensets.
Supplier news
Noise and vibration solutions for HVAC from AMC-Mecanocaucho
14/04/15 - AMC-Mecanocaucho is a specialist manufacturer and designer of anti vibration mountings for the reduction of vibrations in multiple applications.
Supplier news
Vibration Solutions releases rugged Marine type AMC-Mecanocaucho mounts
14/04/15 - Vibration Solutions presents Marine type AMC-Mecanocaucho mounts featuring rugged architecture for use in mobile applications.
Supplier news
BSB type AMC-Mecanocaucho mounts from Vibration Solutions ensuring stability
14/04/15 - Vibration Solutions presents the BSB type AMC-Mecanocaucho mounts suitable for applications where stability is a priority in anti-vibration suspensions.
Supplier news
Security locknuts with world-leading strength available from Vibration Solutions
27/03/13 - Vibration Solutions presents one of the strongest security locknut products in the world.
View all Vibration Solutions news

Contact Vibration Solutions

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 1/44-46 Mills Road
Braeside
VIC 3195
Tel: 03 95882863
Fax: 03 9587 7388

Contact Vibration Solutions

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Application | Nuts | Anti Vibration | Anti Vibration Material | Anti Vibration Materials | Anti Vibration Mats | Anti Vibration Mounts | Anti Vibration Units | Lock Nuts | locknut cylinders | Nut Assembly | Nut Locks | Nuts And Bolts |
View All