Advantages

- These fabric and rubber donut springs will provide long life, greater productivity, fast replacement time and virtually maintenance free operation.

- Designed to suit the application various sizes can be produced from larger springs with fabric reinforcement for high load carrying capacity, to smaller anti-vibration solid rubber springs.

- They can be used as a replacement for steel coil springs or an additional anti-vibration device. Unlike coil springs they will not deteriorate in damp or corrosive environments.

- Low natural frequencies provide excellent isolation of forced frequencies. Using these type of products will also provide major noise reduction of the equipment being used.

Most common industry standard sizes are available.

Selection Procedure

The selection of a Donut Spring is unique to the application, and for known design parameters the ‘DONUT SPRING Selection Guide’ can be used. For applications were a particular spring is unknown, please request a ‘Selection Procedure’ questionnaire from Vibration Solutions, or download from the website.

There are a number of essential design parameters that must be understood before the correct spring is selected. Firstly, an estimation of the maximum and minimum loads that will occur on each spring. The minimum loading can be calculated by knowing the unloaded weight of the machine or screen deck, and dividing by the number of springs required. (For further information contact the OEM or distributor) The maximum loading weight is the unloaded machine weight, plus the weight of material that the machine will carry.

This information can be used along with the selection guide to choose the most suitable Donut Spring. It is recommended to choose a spring that lies mid-range of the maximum and minimum loads. Ideally the spring should not exceed a deflection of 25% free height.

The spring itself can support a load deflection of up to 27.5% of its free height, but the life capacity and natural frequency will be reduced. For a vibration isolation application, if more than one spring meets the loading criteria then choose the spring with the lower natural frequency. This will allow for a better isolation percentage.

The reference code to each Donut Spring refers to the dimensions of the spring, for example; 114.050.152 is a 114mm O.D. with an I.D. of 50mm, and a free height of 152mm.

It is important to take these dimensions, along with the stroke and compressed diameter into account when looking at the design parameters for the spring. This is critical in the installation of the spring where it must have a large enough design envelope to increase in diameter during compression, whilst ensuring the stroke does not exceed the maximum the spring can withstand.