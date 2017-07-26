Anti seismic mini anti vibration mounts for small load applications

I would like to enquire about Vibration Solutions

Vibration Solutions presents a range of failsafe anti vibration mounts capable of withstanding seismic environments in small load applications.

These anti-seismic anti vibration mounts from AMC-Mecanocaucho extend and complete the actual range of Vibrabsorber+Sylomer spring mounts for seismic applications involving loads ranging from 25kg to 400kg.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho type anti seismic mini anti vibration mounts are designed to provide excellent vibration isolation on applications in seismic zones.

This latest range also follows the design of the rest of the anti seismic anti vibration mounts with features such as external armour equipped with elastomeric buffers to avoid metal-to-metal contact during lateral collisions; and anti-traction bolts that prevent the mount from disassembling in case of traction loads when machines are being transported with the mounts.

The anti vibration mounts also feature the Vibrabsorber internal double inverted cone to prevent spring coil contact when overloading while adding extra damping to the system.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho type anti seismic mini anti vibration mounts are used in applications with low disturbing frequency, and where high vibration isolation is required on seismic zones. These include HVAC equipment, generator sets, ventilation systems and pumps.