Search
Home > Anti seismic mini anti vibration mounts for small load applications
Related Supplier News
Vibrabsorber VSH anti-seismic spring mounts for failsafe performance
Vibrabsorber VSH anti-seismic spring ...
Vibration Solutions introduces Vibrabsorber VSH anti seismic spring mounts from AMC-Mecanocaucho, capable of achieving natural frequencies up to 2 Hz.
Vibrabsorber anti seismic anti vibration spring mounts
Vibrabsorber anti seismic anti vibration ...
Vibration Solutions introduces the new Vibrabsorber anti seismic spring mounts from AMC-Mecanocaucho, capable of achieving natural frequencies below 5 Hz.
Vibration Solutions develops anti vibration mounting for gensets
Vibration Solutions develops anti ...
Vibration Solutions provides a technical guidance from AMC-MECANOCAUCHO on the selection of anti vibration mounts for gensets.

Anti seismic mini anti vibration mounts for small load applications

By Vibration Solutions 26 July 2017
Supplier News
article image Anti-seismic mini anti-vibration mount
logo
03 95882863

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Vibration Solutions presents a range of failsafe anti vibration mounts capable of withstanding seismic environments in small load applications.

These anti-seismic anti vibration mounts from AMC-Mecanocaucho extend and complete the actual range of Vibrabsorber+Sylomer spring mounts for seismic applications involving loads ranging from 25kg to 400kg.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho type anti seismic mini anti vibration mounts are designed to provide excellent vibration isolation on applications in seismic zones.

This latest range also follows the design of the rest of the anti seismic anti vibration mounts with features such as external armour equipped with elastomeric buffers to avoid metal-to-metal contact during lateral collisions; and anti-traction bolts that prevent the mount from disassembling in case of traction loads when machines are being transported with the mounts.

The anti vibration mounts also feature the Vibrabsorber internal double inverted cone to prevent spring coil contact when overloading while adding extra damping to the system.

The AMC-Mecanocaucho type anti seismic mini anti vibration mounts are used in applications with low disturbing frequency, and where high vibration isolation is required on seismic zones. These include HVAC equipment, generator sets, ventilation systems and pumps.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Anti Vibration Mounts Vibration Isolation