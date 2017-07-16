3 types of anti vibration mounting for machines

Anti-vibration mounting is described as an elastic support that reduces the level of environmental vibration transferral to the machine. This is achieved by introducing an isolator between the vibrating table and the source of the disturbance, therefore reducing vibration.

There are three types of anti-vibration mounting – elastomeric, plastic isolators and metal springs. To select the most appropriate anti vibration mounting, one must consider various factors such as the level of vibration produced, the available space to arrange the isolators, the weight the isolators will support, and the surrounding conditions.

Elastomeric isolators

A natural synthetic rubber, an elastomeric isolator can be moulded to specified shapes and rigidities. This isolator can withstand large deformations and subsequently return to its original state without suffering any damage. With its exceptional extendibility and great deformability, it can be used in extreme elongations.

Natural rubber elastomers provide better isolation since they offer low energy dissipation. Their excellent mechanical properties allow them to achieve stable solutions over time. However, natural rubber deteriorates when exposed to oils and elevated ambient temperatures. Optimisation of the elastomer mix increases its resistance to UV rays and ozone.

One of the most expensive elastomers on the market, silicone rubber presents significantly stable properties and provides effective isolation within a wide temperature range.

Plastic isolators

Though they cost less, plastic isolators offer exceptional uniformity. Typically made from polyethylene and styrene, these isolators have poor mechanical properties; they have an inferior capacity to resist loads or forces, excessive creep and permanent deformation. These problems can be resolved with the use of microcellular polyurethanes. For such elastomers, it is essential that their load deflection curve be S-shaped, described as a linear section, followed by a degressive section and then finally a progressive section.

Metal springs

Normally used in applications requiring significant static deflexions, these isolators are used when it is necessary to achieve very low natural frequencies and require stability in deflexion over time. However, in order to obtain low energy dissipation, it is necessary to attach spring systems, which greatly increase the cost of the solution.

Conclusion

The anti-vibration isolator most frequently used is made from a natural rubber elastomer, since the devices are capable of withstanding great deformations and then reverting to their original state practically damage-free.

Anti-vibration mounting featuring rubber-metal parts offers the best characteristics, as well as the best profits.

Before installing an isolator, Vibration Solutions advises customers to carry out a theoretical anti-vibration calculation in conjunction with a vibration measurement service.