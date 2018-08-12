Search
Home > Vector Lifting’s yachting jib cranes minimising risk in boat handling
Related Supplier News
New luffing winch from Vector Lifting for iron ore stackers
New luffing winch from Vector Lifting ...
Vector Lifting recently manufactured a new luffing winch for an iron ore stacker.

Vector Lifting’s yachting jib cranes minimising risk in boat handling

By Vector Lifting 12 August 2018
Supplier News
article image South of Perth Yacht Club
logo
08 94179128

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Vector Lifting has designed and developed a specialised yachting jib crane that minimises risk, environmental damage and costs to allow fast and effective launch and retrieval of boats and yachts.

Moving or retrieving boats and yachts in harbours, boat clubs, marinas and shipyards is always a stressful and expensive exercise that often involves a great deal of organisation, effort and expense. Conventional methods such as slipways, trailers or mobile cranes carry high risk for the boats and generate high costs.

Vector Lifting’s specialised jib cranes can be designed, manufactured and installed to suit specific application needs at the club or marina.

Key benefits of Vector Lifting’s yachting jib cranes include secure boat handling, continuous availability, eco-friendly operation, low maintenance costs, ease of operation, minimal space requirement, customised shape and colour to suit the club’s branding, and proven design backed by years of expertise and experience.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Jib Cranes