Vector Lifting’s yachting jib cranes minimising risk in boat handling

Vector Lifting has designed and developed a specialised yachting jib crane that minimises risk, environmental damage and costs to allow fast and effective launch and retrieval of boats and yachts.

Moving or retrieving boats and yachts in harbours, boat clubs, marinas and shipyards is always a stressful and expensive exercise that often involves a great deal of organisation, effort and expense. Conventional methods such as slipways, trailers or mobile cranes carry high risk for the boats and generate high costs.

Vector Lifting’s specialised jib cranes can be designed, manufactured and installed to suit specific application needs at the club or marina.

Key benefits of Vector Lifting’s yachting jib cranes include secure boat handling, continuous availability, eco-friendly operation, low maintenance costs, ease of operation, minimal space requirement, customised shape and colour to suit the club’s branding, and proven design backed by years of expertise and experience.