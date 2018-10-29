Search
Ultralight Porta-Davit Quantum cranes with 600kg WLL

By Vector Lifting 29 October 2018
Supplier News
article image Porta-Davit Quantum davit crane
Vector Lifting presents the Porta-Davit Quantum, an ultralight, rapidly deployable davit crane system weighing just 18.5kg and featuring up to 600kg WLL at 1200mm radius. 

The light weight combined with the integrated carry handle allows the Porta-Davit Quantum to be easily transported for use in a range of applications.

Key features of Porta-Davit Quantum 1 davit cranes include up to 150kg personnel WLL at all configurations; EN795:2012 certified as part of an EN363 compliant system for 1 person fall arrest; suitable for use in ATEX Zone 2 explosive atmospheres; integrated carry handle with a unit weight of 18.5kg – 23.5kg; rapid assembly with no tools on just 1 pin (2 for winched); and anodised finish for enhanced corrosion and wear resistance.

