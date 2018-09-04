Porta-Gantry Rapide aluminium gantry from Vector Lifting

I would like to enquire about Vector Lifting

Vector Lifting presents the Porta-Gantry Rapide, a lightweight and portable aluminium gantry designed for simple use in different application environments.

The Porta-Gantry Rapide has a working load limit (WLL) up to 500kg for goods, and up to 250kg for personnel.

Key features also include 3-Person Fall Arrest EN795:1997 certified as part of an EN363 compliant system; suitable for use in ATEX Zone 2 explosive atmosphere; 33kg weight within manual handling guidelines; adaptable, multipurpose goods and personnel rated trolleys; load-bearing, lockable castors for easy positioning; and a range of beam lengths up to 4m and configurations available.