VersaLogic’s Lion rugged single board computer for high-end applications

VersaLogic, available from Unitronix , has released Lion, their latest single board computer based on Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake System-on-Chip (SoC).

VersaLogic Lion, the rugged PC/104 single board computer combines very high performance, low power consumption, enhanced security and reverse compatibility with systems using PC/104 PCI expansion. The powerful Lion SBC is suited for compute-intensive high-end applications such as flight navigation, guidance systems, and medical scanning/ imaging.

The dual-core Lion is available in Core i3, i5 and i7 processor options to meet a variety of price, performance and application requirements. It also provides compatibility with a broad range of x86 application development tools for reduced cost and development time.

Key features of VersaLogic Lion single board computers include dual mini display port video outputs supporting two independent simultaneous displays including Extended Desktop and Clone modes; Intel’s advanced HD Graphics 620 core compute architecture, 24 execution units, and GPU Turbo Boost containing on-board hardware acceleration for encode/decode of JPEG, MJPEG, MPEG2, AVC,MVC, HEVC 8-bit, VP8, VP9 and other standards; and DirectX 12, Open GL 4.4,Open CL 2.0, full HD video playback, and resolution up to 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz, all supported by the graphics engine.

Lion’s on-board I/O connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with network boot capability, two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four serial ports, eight digital I/O lines, I2C, and three timer/ counters. A SATA (Revision 3) interface supports high-capacity rotating or solid-state drives at up to 6Gb/sec. A Mini PCIe socket with mSATA capability provides flexible solid-state drive (SSD) options.

