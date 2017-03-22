Skylake-powered embedded computer based on COM Express standards

VersaLogic’s Blackbird, available from Unitronix is their latest EPU (Embedded Processing Unit) format computer combining processor, memory, video and system I/O into a compact full-function embedded computer.

Based on COM Express standards, these fully assembled and tested computers combine a powerful feature set with a moderate power draw and compact footprint (95 x 125 x 37mm), enabling the next generation of intelligent medical, military and industrial systems to be smaller, lighter and more energy efficient.

VersaLogic’s Blackbird embedded computers incorporate the new 6th generation Intel Core ‘Skylake’ processor along with system interfaces and I/O features in a configuration designed to withstand extreme temperature, impact and vibration.

Key features and advantages of VersaLogic’s Blackbird EPUs include dual and quad-core versions; extreme CPU processing and video performance; up to six times the processing power of Intel’s Bay Trail processors based on the model, while keeping power consumption as low as 15 Watts; and compatibility with a broad range of standard x86 application development tools for reduced development time.

The i5 and i7 Skylake processors deliver superior compute and video performance at manageable power levels. The on-board power supply, which accepts 8 to 30 VDC, makes it an easy match for fixed or mobile 12- and 24-volt systems.

Built-in security

The on-board Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip can be used to lock out unauthorised hardware and software access. It provides a secure processing environment for applications in defence, medical, and industrial control that require enhanced hardware-level security functions. Additional security support is provided through built-in AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) processor instructions.

Powerful video processing

Intel’s advanced HD graphics 500 system provides outstanding graphics performance and can support up to two 4K UHD monitors at the same time. The Skylake GPU can additionally transcode a 4K video up to 20 percent faster than the previous generation of CPUs. It also supports other graphic technologies such as Open CL 2.0, DirectX 12, Open GL 4.4, HEVC/H.265 encoding and decoding, and H.264 encoder as well as dual display port outputs and a single/dual-channel LVDS display output.

