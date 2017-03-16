PCI Express Xilinx Kintex Ultra Scale FPGA carrier board

Unitronix introduces the PCU-115/085a, a standard form factor FPGA processor board from Delphi Engineering, designed to meet the needs of challenging embedded high-performance digital signal processing applications.

Delphi’s new PCI Express processor board delivers high performance processing solutions for mission critical applications requiring the latest in Xilinx Kintex Ultra Scale FPGA computing power.

Xilinx Kintex Ultra Scale XCKU085/115 delivers impressive processing capabilities and supports operations such as FFTs, FIR filters, fixed-point and repetitive processing tasks.

The PCU FPGA node processes input from the FMC HPC + (Vita 57.4) site, allowing for maximum application configurability and performance when coupled with DEG’s ADC and DAC FMC modules (250MSPS to 4.0GSPS).

In addition to the PCU’s powerful FPGA processing capability, the incorporation of the Samtec FireFly enables board-to-board, on-board and system-to-system connectivity at data rates up to 16.3 Gbps. Copper or optical interconnects are also available with the carrier board. It is also compatible with QSFP+.

For more information or quotes, please contact Unitronix on 02 4977 3511 with your requirements.