New 3U VPX computing board for rugged server applications

Unitronix presents a new 3U VPX computing board from Concurrent Technologies designed to significantly improve capabilities for server grade applications within the defence, transportation and industrial markets.

Concurrent’s new TR G4x/msd board features an Intel Xeon processor with up to 64Gbytes of soldered Error Correcting Code (ECC) DDR4 memory, doubling the current benchmark of 32Gbytes.

The computing board’s rear connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet for control, dual 10-Gigabit Ethernet for data and a x16 PCI Express pipe for direct connection to GPU and FPGA accelerators. This mirrors the architecture found in high performance server solutions, but in a package suitable for deployment in long lifecycle, challenging environments.

Given that direct attached storage can be a critical influence on server application performance, the TR G4x/msd board features a 64 or 128Gbytes Solid State Drive (SSD) module designed for use in hostile environments, as the default boot device.

Additional on-board mass storage options include a 2.5-inch SSD or up to two M.2 module adapters, with the 2.5-inch SSD connecting to the front panel I/O module and offering a solution for high capacity, air-cooled deployments. The M.2 adapters are used for air and rugged conduction-cooled environments, fitting directly to the base board via higher speed PCI Express connections and using the NVMe protocol designed to work best with solid state drives. Various RAID modes are supported when using a pair of M.2 modules, offering application performance and reliability options.

The Intel Xeon processor D-1500 family used on the TR G4x/msd board is available with up to 16-cores, enabling board variants to be optimised for high compute performance or lower power consumption. The default variant uses the 12-core D-1559 processor matched with 64Gbytes of memory for extended operating temperature applications.

