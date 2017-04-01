Introducing dual stream PCI Express radar acquisition card

Cambridge Pixels announces the introduction of the dual stream HPx-400e PCI Express radar acquisition card to their range of primary radar input cards.

Distributed in Australia by Unitronix , the new HPx-400e PCI Express card features two fully independent radar input channels allowing the radar acquisition card to be used by integrators in three discrete ways: dual sampling of one radar at different sampling rates; dual redundancy; or dual stream capture of two separate radars.

Dual sampling of one radar at different rates provides the flexibility for high-resolution sampling at short-range to get maximum close-in detail and lower data rates at longer ranges to give maximum coverage.

In dual redundant mode, the card can be programmed to automatically switch between two radar inputs in the event of loss of trigger, ACP or ARP signal.

Alternatively, two connected radars can be processed independently using the HPx-400e, thereby reducing the system card count.

The HPx-400e delivers a versatile, multi-channel, radar capture capability that offers several advanced features and supports a wide range of radar interfaces. The dual channel feature of the new card will be attractive for specialist radar applications requiring redundant operation or where there is a need to sample the input signal at two distinct data rates.

The radar acquisition card accepts radar video, trigger and azimuth signals in the form of ACP/ARP or parallel data. A wide variety of signal types and input voltages are supported, allowing connection to a diverse range of commercial and military radar types, as well as specialist military radars.

For developers, the card is available with a board support package, which provides a C++ programming interface and driver package for Windows and Linux. The card is supported in Cambridge Pixel’s RadarView radar visualisation software and SPx Server software for target tracking and network distribution.

The dual stream HPx-400e PCI Express card is part of a family of radar acquisition and processing components that provides system integrators with a powerful toolkit to build server and client display systems. The SPx suite of software libraries and applications offers highly flexible, ready-to-run software products or ‘modules-of-expertise’ for radar visualisation, radar video distribution, plot extraction and target tracking.

Cambridge Pixel’s radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications.

For more information or quote, please contact Unitronix 02 4977 3511 with your requirements.