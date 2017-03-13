Search
Home > Delphi’s latest FMC module with dual channel for defence applications

Delphi’s latest FMC module with dual channel for defence applications

By Unitronix 13 March 2017
Supplier News
article image Delphi’s FMC module

Unitronix introduces the latest FMC module from Delphi Engineering featuring dual channel capabilities for defence applications. The new dual channel ADC/DAC - ADF-D2525 is ideally suited for defence applications that require high dynamic range and sensitivity.

The ADC32RF45 ADC from TI delivers 14-bit resolution at sample rates of up to 2.5 Gsps. The DAC is an Analog Devices AD9162, a 16-bit DAC device operating at 2.5 Gsps natively and up to 10.0 Gsps in interpolation mode.

A VITA 57 compliant FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC), it offers a complete turnkey data acquisition platform plus industry wide platform compatibility with the PCIe/VME/VXS/VPX carrier board of choice.

The ADF-D2525 and associated HDL firmware are compatible with Xilinx UltraScale and Virtex 7 FPGA processors.

By integrating multi-channel ADC and DAC technology with the compact FMC form factor, customers can assemble compact and rugged systems with significant SWaP-C benefits. With two channels of high speed ADC and DAC on a single FMC module, wideband receivers can be condensed into the latest generation of high-performance sensor and EW systems.

For more information, please contact Unitronix on 02 4977 3511 with your requirements.

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Defence Fpga