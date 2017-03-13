Delphi’s latest FMC module with dual channel for defence applications

Unitronix introduces the latest FMC module from Delphi Engineering featuring dual channel capabilities for defence applications. The new dual channel ADC/DAC - ADF-D2525 is ideally suited for defence applications that require high dynamic range and sensitivity.

The ADC32RF45 ADC from TI delivers 14-bit resolution at sample rates of up to 2.5 Gsps. The DAC is an Analog Devices AD9162, a 16-bit DAC device operating at 2.5 Gsps natively and up to 10.0 Gsps in interpolation mode.

A VITA 57 compliant FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC), it offers a complete turnkey data acquisition platform plus industry wide platform compatibility with the PCIe/VME/VXS/VPX carrier board of choice.

The ADF-D2525 and associated HDL firmware are compatible with Xilinx UltraScale and Virtex 7 FPGA processors.

By integrating multi-channel ADC and DAC technology with the compact FMC form factor, customers can assemble compact and rugged systems with significant SWaP-C benefits. With two channels of high speed ADC and DAC on a single FMC module, wideband receivers can be condensed into the latest generation of high-performance sensor and EW systems.

