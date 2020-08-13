WLS27 series programmable RGBW LED strips with 19 colours

Turck Australia has expanded its offering of WLS27 Series strip lights with the addition of programmable models featuring RGBW LEDs for use in indication, illumination and inspection applications. Developed by Banner Engineering, the new models offer quality white light, sealed chemical-resistant housing, and a wide variety of colours and animation possibilities.

The new WLS27 Pro comes in either IO-Link or discretely controlled Pro Editor compatible models.

Banner’s Pro Editor software allows users to programme device status, colours and animations for control via three discrete inputs. Pro Editor offers several benefits including colour and animation options for more intuitive indication in the visual factory, and advanced functions such as distance, time and count without a controller.

The IO-Link models allow for dynamic control, reacting to inputs from other devices, and have additional modes beyond what is available with the discrete models. IO-Link enables users to change device parameters from the control system as needed, such as during product changeover, which reduces downtime and allows machines to accommodate greater product diversity.

Key features and advantages of the WLS27 Pro LED strip lights include bright, high-quality light output making it ideal for illumination; RGBW LEDs providing clean, flicker-free white light in contrast to competitive models that create a mixed white from only RGB LEDs; choice of 19 different shades, 13 colours plus 6 whites; and ability to programme the light to bright white for safety or efficiency during normal operation, and then change colour to indicate other machine statuses, such as red for a stop condition.

Additionally, advanced statuses allow the WLS27 Pro to indicate alarm states, show temperature, display position information, count for process verification, and display elapsed time.