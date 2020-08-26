Turck's TBIP and TBPN full safety block I/O modules

Turck Australia has expanded its portfolio of safety I/O components with the introduction of TBPN and TBIP block I/O modules for Profisafe and CIP Safety respectively.

The robust IP67/IP69K modules provide safety input and output signals directly from the field to the safety controller. The modules can alternatively be used as decentralised safety controllers in the field. This function optimises modular machinery and also applications in which long bus cycle times to the central controller would require greater safety distances.

Safety functions can also be tested offline with the local safety controller function before the machine or the machine module communicates with a central controller. Commissioning work is considerably faster when the devices are used in combination with a custom web server.

Key features of the new Turck block I/O devices include four safety inputs and four universal inputs or outputs (FDX) provided in the field; flexible FDX ports enabling optimum coverage of individual safety signal requirements of any application; usable for applications up to PL e, category 4, in safety circuits up to SILCL 3; actuators provided with 2 amps per output, with up to 9 amps in total; and protection to IP65/ IP67/ IP69K and extended operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C to withstand harsh environments.