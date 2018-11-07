Turck to publish Eplan data for fieldbus technology products

Turck Australia has published electronic construction data on the Eplan data portal for its most important product series for fieldbus and interface technology. This consists of 105 data sets of the TBEN-L and TBEN-S modular block I/O series as well as Eplan data for the IM12 and IMX12 interface technology series.

By publishing the Eplan data, Turck is considerably simplifying the electrical design of machines and plants with these products. Users can select the data sets for the engineering of their machine via the Eplan product catalogue and easily integrate their products in their electrical planning.

Turck will publish other data sets during the year, particularly for the most important sensor technology products.