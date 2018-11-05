Turck’s passive junctions with M8 connectors

Turck Australia has updated their offering of multiple passive junctions with M8 connector variants. Recommended for applications with space restrictions, the fully encapsulated TB-4M8 and TB-8M8 comply with IP67 protection requirements. The fastening holes in the front and at the sides enable the customer to fit the junctions flexibly and suitably for any specific mounting requirement.

Turck's compact passive junctions have been introduced in response to the growing use of M8 connection technology, particularly in special machine construction and other sectors where there are space constraints. Following modifications in design and construction, the new product range is similar to the already updated M12 junctions.

The M8 boxes are available as 4- and 8-connector variants with pluggable M8 connectors and metal threads. The customer can choose between 3-pole and 4-pole designs. An M12 connector or a fixed cable connection can be selected for the main connection.