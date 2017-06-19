Search
Turck's new M08 proximity sensors with extended sensing
By Turck Australia 19 June 2017
Supplier News
article image Turck’s M08 proximity sensors
Turck Australia presents their latest range of inductive proximi­ty sensors featuring an extended sensing range.

Turck’s new range of 8mm barrel inductive proximi­ty sensors features an increased sensing range of up to 50 percent, thanks to the evolving technology of ferrite core sensors. Flush mounted solutions can now be offered with an extended sensing range of 3mm as well as with the conventional sensing range of 2mm. Similarly, non-flush sensors are available with a 3mm or 5mm sensing range.

The newly developed sensor electronics also allows Turck to produce devices with an ultra-short 15mm design.

The modular development approach of the sensor series has resulted in a broad range of variants that allows users to find the ideal 8mm barrel sensor for their application. The sensors are available in 15, 22, 30 and 40 mm lengths. On the connectivity side, Turck is offering M8 or M12 connectors as well as sensors with a cable outlet, which in turn can be ordered with a 3- or 4-wire connec­tion as NC or changeover contacts.

The sensors with a cable outlet are provided with a cable suitable for E-chain use, and a semi-transparent LED ring at the sensor end, which shows the sensing state from any viewing angle. The sensors are IP67 rated, and have an operating tempera­ture range of -25°C to +70°C.

