Turck’s IP67 controller with Cloud connection simplifying maintenance

Turck Australia introduces a new IP67 controller for industrial applications, connected directly to its Cloud platform for straightforward machine control and maintenance.

Turck’s TBEN-L PLC not only offers an onboard CODESYS PLC but also enables a cloud connection and communication with different Ethernet protocols at the same time, thanks to its multiprotocol technology. The new Dual MAC mode enables the robust module to establish a connection to the automation network via one port and a securely separated internet connection to the cloud via the second port. Alternatively, if an internet connection to the cloud is not required, communication in two Ethernet networks is possible, for example, as a Profinet device as well as as a Profinet, Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP master.

By connecting at the machine directly to Turck's Cloud Solutions, the IP67 controller not only eliminates the need for additional edge gateways but also considerably simplifies project design for the user. This makes it possible to implement decentralised and network concepts with a minimum of installation effort and expenditure. Compared to applications with a separate edge gateway, the programming of this kind of solution with an integrated cloud connection saves considerable resources since no interfaces for data exchange are required.

Simple access to machine data in the cloud from any PC or mobile device worldwide simplifies fault diagnostics and maintenance as well as condition monitoring for preventative maintenance. The cloud interface supplies a clear presentation of the states of sensors and other machine data in a browser application. These dashboards can be created by the user without any programming knowledge. Limit values such as temperature, pressure or vibration can be set easily and actions for limit violations defined. If necessary, the Turck Cloud can send an SMS or email directly to the user.

