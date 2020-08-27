Turck’s IM18-CCM cabinet guards enabling centralised condition monitoring

Turck Australia has expanded its series of cabinet guards with the addition of a narrow 18mm model – the IM18-CCM. The new cabinet guard reports environment variables of control cabinets to higher-level IT systems for centralised condition monitoring.

The integrated sensors in Turck’s latest cabinet guard monitor temperature, air humidity and door distance, with the data sent via Ethernet to higher-level IT systems. External devices such as vibration sensors for monitoring states can also be integrated via Modbus RTU and CAN.

Particularly suitable for OEMs wanting to provide basic condition monitoring values within their IT system, the IM18-CCM detects critical states in the control cabinet directly in the field. Creeping changes or systemic problems can also be detected through long-term evaluations.

The IM18-CCM thus bridges the gap between the OT and IT world by enabling users to analyse the data material from the factory level directly from their desks. The Linux platform of the IM18-CCM also allows installation of customised condition monitoring software, enabling users to pre-process and prepare measured values on the device for the specific requirements of the application.

In addition to the IM18-CCM model in the cabinet guard series, Turck also offers two 12mm devices, IM12-CCM and IMX12-CCM, which come with an onboard condition monitoring software for monitoring limit states and long term data series.

