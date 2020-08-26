Turck’s contactless QR24 encoders for Ex applications

Turck Australia introduces a new variant of their contactless QR24 encoders for use in explosion protected areas. The new contactless QR24-Ex featuring an IO-Link interface increases plant availability in Ex applications thanks to its dust- and shock-resistant design.

Turck’s new contactless QR24-Ex encoders are recommended for use in explosion protected areas - Zones 2, 22 and 3GD. Contactless measurement considerably outperforms bearing-guided optical encoders in dust-laden environments since optical encoders are susceptible to dust.

The sensor unit and positioning element on the QR24 are fully potted and cast as two totally sealed independent units, ensuring optimum protection from dust, vibration, impact and shocks. Unlike encoders with magnetic positioning elements, the QR24 offers greater resistance to magnetic field interference.

The QR24-Ex contactless encoders find application in the chemical, mining and food industries – particularly in mills. However, many applications in the textile or wood processing industries also require the use of an encoder with 3GD approval.

Part of Turck's Premium encoder line, the QR24-Ex outputs its signal via the IO-Link V1.1 interface, thereby offering simpler parameter setting such as for the output signal or zero point. The encoder can be used as a single-turn, semi multi-turn rotary encoder that counts its revolutions. For this, the encoder uses 16 bits of the 32-bit IO-Link signal for the single-turn value, 13 bits for the number of revolutions and the remaining three bits for diagnostics data. Operating status can be determined at any time and maintenance can be planned in advance, thereby effectively preventing machine downtime.