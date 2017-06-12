Turck Introduces the TBPN Hybrid Safety Block I/O Module

Turck introduces the TBPN safety block I/O module, which is the first block I/O module to combine both standard and safety inputs/ outputs in a single device. The IP67 hybrid modules can be adapted to the specific signal requirements in the machine, and in doing so, help users to save valuable space and greatly reduce overall system costs of their machines.

On the safety side of the PROFINET/PROFIsafe module, the user has two safety inputs for connecting different safety sensors, such as light curtains or emergency-stop buttons. Two additional safety channels can be used either as safety inputs or outputs. Furthermore, the module offers two channels of internal safety outputs that can be used to remove power to the universal discrete I/O ports as well as to one of the IO-Link ports on the standard side of the block. Safety logic is created using the Turck safety configuration and diagnostics software tool; once programmed, device replacement is simplified by means of a removable memory chip housed under the protective window.

For the standard side of the PROFINET/PROFIsafe module, four universal discrete I/O ports are available for connecting general purpose signals and can switch up to 2 amps. Two of these ports can also be configured as IO- Link masters. In combination with Turck’s I/O hubs, TBIL-M1-16DXP, users can connect up to 32 additional discrete I/O points to the module.

“Integrating or embedding safety functions into existing fieldbus systems is a growing trend in automation. With Turck’s new hybrid safety I/O modules, users can gain this combined functionality in one block. This simplifies installation and maximizes flexibility, without compromising the level of safety and reliability expected,” said Dan Klein, product manager for Turck’s Fieldbus Technology division.

Both the standard channels as well as an IO-Link channel of the TBPN can be disconnected for safety-related applications, considerably simplifying the wiring of auxiliary drives and valve blocks. Turck has developed the robust safety module for an extended temperature range from -40 to +70 °C. The IP65/IP67/IP69K protection types allow use in the most demanding environments.

