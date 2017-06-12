Turck Introduces IO-Link Capable uprox3 Sensors

Turck is now offering its uprox3 sensor in an IO-Link-capable version. Turck’s uprox3 sensor line offers the longest sensing distances of all factor 1 sensors on the market, and now coupled with IO-Link capabilities, allows for more flexibility and intelligence to be integrated into sensing applications.

With the use of the uprox® IO-link sensors, you reduce costs in new and existing applications. Easy configuration allows you to flexibly adapt the sensors to your needs. You can not only set the output functions and the sensing distances, but special functions are included and can be used whenever needed. Additionally, each adjustable switching distance can be run sequentially in combination with an IO-Link master. Also, the sensors include all standard uprox3 bene ts such as factor 1 with the longest sensing distances and an excellent magnetic eld strength. The reduction of variants streamlines the ordering of the product, and also minimizes the storage and administrative costs for customers.

In IO-Link mode, the sensor is operated on an IO-Link master. This enables access to all parameter and evaluation functions. The intelligent data retention with IO-Link 1.1 allows a sensor to be exchanged without having to reset parameters. The process data uprox3-IOL provides further analysis options such as application-speci c switch points, temperature limits, etc., or an identi cation number. These can be used to identify 256 di erent nodes. The sensing of targets and their simultaneous identi ca- tion can then be implemented with a single sensor.

Turck is initially offering four variants of uprox3 IO-Link: an M12, M18, and M30 barrel style, all in a chrome brass housing, as well as PTFE-coated variants for welding applications. Additionally, a rectangular, CK40 style is also included in the series.