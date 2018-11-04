Turck introduces IMX12-FI frequency transducers with global Ex approvals

Turck's IMX12-FI not only monitors speed but also acts as a pulse counter

Turck Australia introduces the IMX12-FI frequency transducer to its range of IMX interface devices.

Designed for use as rotational speed monitors as well as pulse counters, the single-channel and two-channel variants of the device can transfer input frequencies of up to 20,000 Hz in either mode.

Besides transmitting the input frequency to the analogue output, the single-channel IMX12-FI can also monitor slippage, clockwise/anticlockwise rotation as well as overspeed and underspeed. The user can additionally define a speed window for monitoring.

The two-channel variant of the IMX12-FI frequency transducer transmits the particular input pulses to the corresponding analogue outputs. The device can also transfer the difference between two frequencies to an output.

The IMX12-FI frequency transducers can be adapted individually to the specific requirements of the user’s applications via IO-Link and an FDT Framework such as PACTware. It can be run actively or passively with 0/4…20 mA.

Turck offers variants with screw or cage clamp terminals as well as with or without DIN rail power feed.

Delivering all the proven benefits of the IMX series, the IMX12-FI frequency transducer can be operated in 10 to 30 VDC voltage range, which allows use in solar power or wind power driven modules. Ideal for use in safety circuits up to SIL2, the device meets the stringent EMC requirements of the process industry (NE21).

The IMX12-FI also offers the highest channel density on the market. Thanks to worldwide approvals for all relevant markets, the frequency transducer allows users to achieve the greatest possible security for their investment.