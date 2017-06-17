Turck extends ultrasonic sensor range with six line extensions

Turck Australia has introduced six line extensions to its ultrasonic sensor solutions, helping build a more comprehensive portfolio for its customers.

Ultrasonic sensors are recommended for applications with demanding requirements, such as long sensing ranges, non-metallic, irregularly shaped or transparent targets, wide sensing areas, and presence of dust or oil films. The advanced technology in Turck’s ultrasonic sensors addresses these challenges to deliver dependable object detection.

Turck’s new and updated ultrasonic sensor products include M30 barrel sensors with 6-metre sensing range; 18mm barrel sensors with side-sensing transducer; CP40 and CK40 sensors with new housings; compact sensors for retro-reflective applications; IECEx-approved sensors for hazardous applications; and compact sensors with NPN output.

Key features of Turck’s new ultrasonic sensors include various housing styles with multi­ple feature sets to solve difficult applications; rectangular packages of CP40 and CK40 product families offering sensing ranges up to 2 metres with a single digital output or a digital and analogue output; barrel style family offering 18mm and 30mm barrels with a single digital output, dual digital outputs, or a digital output and an analogue output; and an digital and analogue output version offering IO-Link capabilities, simplifying parameterisation, diagnostics, and replacement.

Rich Tallant, sensors product manager for Turck says the sensors’ feature sets, along with extremely short blind zones and rugged housing designs, enable them to work where others will not. By offering sensors with compact housings as well as IECEx-approved sensors with the ability to perform in hazardous locations, the new line extensions provide customers with more reliable solutions for challenging sensing applications.