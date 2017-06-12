Turck Expands Breadth of Ultrasonic Sensor Products with Six Line Extensions

To help engineers improve sensor operations in unique applications, Turck introduces six line extensions to its ultrasonic sensor offerings. These new products expand the breadth of Turck’s solutions to build a more comprehensive ultrasonic sensor portfolio for its customers.

Ultrasonic sensors are ideal in applications with demanding requirements, such as long sensing ranges, non-metallic, irregularly shaped or transparent targets, wide sensing areas and when dust or oil films are present. Featuring advanced technology, Turck’s ultrasonic sensors address these challenges to deliver dependable object detection.

New and updated ultrasonic sensor products include:

M30 barrel sensors with 6-meter sensing range

18mm barrel sensors with side-sensing transducer

CP40 and CK40 sensors with new housing

Compact sensors for retro-re ective applications

IECEx-approved sensors for hazardous applications

Compact sensors with NPN output

Turck’s new ultrasonic sensors are available in a variety of housing styles with multiple feature sets to solve difficult applications. The rectangular packages of the CP40 and CK40 product families o er sensing ranges up to 2 meters with either a single digital output or a digital and analog output. The barrel style family offers 18 and 30 mm barrels with either a single digital output, dual digital outputs, or a digital output and an analog output. The digital and analog output version offers the advantage of IO-Link capabilities, making parameterization, diagnostics, and replacement easy.

“These feature sets, along with extremely short blind zones and rugged housing designs, allow Turck sensors to work where others will not,” said Rich Tallant, sensors product manager for Turck. “Many of these sensors are designed with compact housings, and our new IECEx-approved sensors are ideal for use in hazardous locations. With these line extensions, customers have more reliable solutions for challenging sensor applications.”