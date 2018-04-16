Turck Cloud Solutions for Industry 4.0

Turck Australia announces the release of their Turck Cloud Solutions service to address Industry 4.0 requirements.

As part of the Turck Cloud Solutions service, data is transferred directly from Turck's controller and I/O components to the cloud using the Kolibri protocol recently purchased from Beck IPC, to guarantee encrypted communication.

This new cloud service allows users to save and evaluate production data in the Turck cloud, be it for monitoring tasks or optimising their processes and plants. An added benefit of the Turck cloud is that the relevant data can be simply selected in the controller at the click of a mouse. The cloud user interface enables this data to be arranged in clusters and logically organised in diagrams and charts without any additional configuration.

Users benefit from a range of capabilities in the Turck Cloud Solutions service including choice of having their data hosted cost efficiently and centrally by Turck, or an on-premises variant in which the Turck Cloud Software is installed on the customer's own servers. The centrally hosted variant can also be registered by the user as a customer cloud, which means the cloud user interface can be adapted to the customer's branding and corporate design. This variant is particularly attractive for OEMs seeking to offer their customers a cloud service as an option with their machines and plants.

New functions and variants are being added to Turck Cloud Solutions. For instance, industrial servers for mounting in the control cabinet (IP20) and in the field (IP67) are also planned. With self-learning algorithms, the machine will be able to recognise problems early on (predictive maintenance), suggest the solution to the problem and, if necessary, solve the problem automatically using precise information from the relevant service technician.