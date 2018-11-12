Turck-Banner joint venture opens for business in Malaysia

Turck and Banner Engineering came together once again to open their second joint venture in Southeast Asia (SEA). Following the opening of the regional headquarters in Singapore, the two partners set up Turck Banner Malaysia Sdn Bhd in March earlier this year, inaugurating the new business premises of the company in Petaling Jaya.

Both partners agreed to cover specific markets in joint ventures as part of their internationalisation strategy.

Managing director Darren Chan formulated the objectives of the company in his opening speech: “We aim to be close to our customers and as partners for automation, support them with our products and services in the development of integrated solutions.”

The official opening ceremony was also attended by guests Frank Rohn, APAC sales manager from Turck headquarters in Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Matthias Turck, SEA sales manager. Banner Engineering was represented by Bob Schlicksup, vice president for global business, and Patrick Maguire, senior Asia business development director. Chuck Choi, the managing director of the regional headquarters Turck Banner Singapore, was also present. They cut the opening ribbon together with Darren Chan.

The partnership in the ASEAN region is not the first joint venture between the two companies. Turck and Banner Engineering have successfully worked together in Europe for many years with joint ventures in England, France and Italy. Turck is the regional sales partner for Banner products in many other regions.