Turck Announces New M08 Proximity Sensor Lineup Featuring Extended Sensing Ranges

By Turck Australia 12 June 2017
Supplier News
Turck announces its new range of 8 mm barrel inductive proximity sensors. The technology of the ferrite core sensors has evolved, increasing the sensing range by up to 50 percent. As a result, flush mounted solutions can now be offered with an extended sensing range of 3 mm as well as with the conventional sensing range of 2 mm. The non-flush sensors are likewise available with a 3 or 5 mm sensing range. Thanks to the newly developed sensor electronics, Turck is also now able to produce devices with an ultra-short 15 mm design.

The modular development approach of the sensor series has led to a broad range of variants that allows users to nd the ideal 8 mm barrel sensor for their application, without having to compromise. The sensors are available in 15, 22, 30 and 40 mm lengths. On the connectivity side, Turck is o ering M8 or M12 connectors as well as sensors with a cable outlet, which in turn can be ordered with a 3- or 4-wire connec- tion as NC or changeover contacts.

The sensors with a cable outlet are provided with a cable suitable for E-chain use, and a semi-transparent LED ring at the sensor end, which shows the sensing state from any viewing angle. The sensors are IP67 rated, and have an operating temperature of -25 °C to 70 °C. 

