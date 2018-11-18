Turck and Banner Engineering set up new sales company in South Africa

Turck and Banner Engineering have entered into yet another joint venture, establishing a new sales company in South Africa.

Turck and Banner Engineering have purchased RET Automation Controls, their long-standing sales partner and the new sales company has been named Turck Banner South Africa. The company will be managed by Brandon Topham and Garth Cubitt, previous RET shareholders and all 14 existing RET employees will remain in the new organisation.

“We are pleased that we can now take care of our customers in South Africa with our proprietary subsidiary and draw on the experience and know-how of our longstanding sales partner RET,” says Turck managing director Christian Wolf. “After Singapore and Malaysia, South Africa is the third subsidiary that we have founded with our strategic partner Banner Engineering within the past year.”

“The joint venture in South Africa is a logical continuation of our dynamic internationalisation process over the last few years,” adds Bob Schlicksup, vice president for global sales at Banner Engineering. “We have now made our first step on the African continent and are very happy that together with Turck we can open up a new chapter in our success story.”

The new companies in South Africa, Malaysia and Singapore are not the first joint ventures of the two companies. Turck and Banner have been working together very successfully in Europe with joint ventures in England, France, and Italy. In many other regions, Turck is the sales partner for the entire product portfolio of Banner Engineering.