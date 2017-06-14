TBPN hybrid safety block I/O modules saving space and cost

The TBPN safety block I/O module from Turck Australia is the first block I/O module to combine both standard and safety inputs/outputs in a single device.

Designed to be adapted to the specific signal requirements of the machine, Turck’s IP67 hybrid modules help users save valuable space and greatly reduce overall system costs of their machines.

On the safety side of the PROFINET/PROFIsafe module, the user has two safety inputs for connecting different safety sensors, such as light curtains or emergency stop buttons. Two additional safety channels can be used either as safety inputs or outputs. Two channels of internal safety outputs are also provided to remove power to the universal discrete I/O ports as well as to one of the IO-Link ports on the standard side of the block.

Turck’s safety configuration and diagnostics software tool is used to create the safety logic; once programmed, device replacement is simplified by means of a removable memory chip housed under the protective window.

For the standard side of the PROFINET/PROFIsafe module, four universal discrete I/O ports are available for connecting general purpose signals and can switch up to 2 amps. Two of these ports can also be configured as IO-Link masters. In combination with Turck’s I/O hubs, TBIL-M1-16DXP, users can connect up to 32 additional discrete I/O points to the module.

According to Dan Klein, product manager for Turck’s Fieldbus Technology division, integrating or embedding safety functions into existing fieldbus systems is a growing trend in automation. With Turck’s new hybrid safety IO modules, users can gain this combined functionality in one block, simplifying installation and maximising flexibility, without compromising the level of safety and reliability expected.

Both the standard channels as well as an IO-Link channel of the TBPN can be disconnected for safety-related applications, considerably simplifying the wiring of auxiliary drives and valve blocks.

The robust safety module offers an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C, while the IP65/IP67/IP69K protection ratings allow use in the most demanding environments.