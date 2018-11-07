TBEN-L-RFID Interface Module with PLC Capabilities from Turck

The TBEN-L-RFID interface module with PLC capabilities can filter and pre-process RFID data and link to broader control operations, enabling high-speed dynamic or multitag RFID applications. The module’s design makes it suitable for retrofitting RFID applications. An IP67 rating allows its use outside the cabinet, and actuators and sensors can be connected with HF and UHF RFID read/write heads simultaneously. These features reduce the installation and wiring efforts required for industrial identification solutions.



For additional flexibility, users can set the multiprotocol device to one of the Ethernet protocols – PROFINET, EtherNet/IP or Modbus TCP – via the CODESYS environment. The module offers 256 MB of flash memory and runs on an 800 MHz CPU, which accesses a 128 MB DDR3-RAM. It is connected via an M12 connector to the Ethernet layer, and power is supplied via a 7/8” connector.

The TBEN-Lx-4RFID-8DXP-CDS offers four RFID ports for HF or UHF readers, and eight universal DXP I/Os for sensors or actuators. With its full programmability and increased I/O, the device extends the capabilities of the TBEN-S-RFID module. The TBEN-S-RFID offers two RFID ports and four configurable digital I/O points for external devices, as well as an IP67 rating for seamless integration into existing applications.



Watch the video to learn more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze4pj76d5dc