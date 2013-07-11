Search

Sensors provide important information for efficient automation, such as:

  • Discrete and analog position signals
  • Level control
  • Flow rates
  • Temperatures
  • Speed
  • Directional feedback


Turck offers more than 5,000 proximity sensors based on inductive, capacitive, or magnetic principals of operation, along with ultrasonic, flow, linear, inclination and rotary position sensors to implement your made-to-measure solutions.

New Turck white paper identifies the different types of pressure
11/07/13 - Turck Australia presents a new white paper that explains the different types of pressure.
Turck to showcase cabling solutions at Offshore Technology Conference
06/05/13 - Turck will be exhibiting its cabling products and solutions at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), May 6-9 in Houston, Texas.
Turck introduces robust proximity switch with 75mm switching distance
25/04/13 - Turck Australia announces a new non-flush inductive proximity switch in a robust washdown version for use in various indoor and outdoor applications.
Turck extends M12 passive junction box line with 6-port model for flexible device integration
01/02/13 - Turck Australia announces a new 6-port M12 passive junction box featuring a compact, low profile design.
Turck introduces new series of passive junction boxes with active IO-Link
20/11/12 - Turck Australia announces the introduction of a new range of passive junction boxes with active IO-Link.
