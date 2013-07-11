Sensors
Sensors provide important information for efficient automation, such as:
- Discrete and analog position signals
- Level control
- Flow rates
- Temperatures
- Speed
- Directional feedback
Turck Australia information and contact details
Turck offers more than 5,000 proximity sensors based on inductive, capacitive, or magnetic principals of operation, along with ultrasonic, flow, linear, inclination and rotary position sensors to implement your made-to-measure solutions.
Related Turck Australia News
Supplier news
11/07/13 - Turck Australia presents a new white paper that explains the different types of pressure.
Supplier news
06/05/13 - Turck will be exhibiting its cabling products and solutions at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), May 6-9 in Houston, Texas.
Supplier news
25/04/13 - Turck Australia announces a new non-flush inductive proximity switch in a robust washdown version for use in various indoor and outdoor applications.
Supplier news
01/02/13 - Turck Australia announces a new 6-port M12 passive junction box featuring a compact, low profile design.
Supplier news
20/11/12 - Turck Australia announces the introduction of a new range of passive junction boxes with active IO-Link.
Contact Turck Australia
(Head office) Update these details
Unit 5,
6- 7 Gilda Crt
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: 03 95609066
Contact Turck Australia
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.