​Rugged industrial Ethernet cables from Turck

by Turck Australia
03 95609066

Rugged industrial Ethernet cables from Turck are designed to stand up to the harsh environments common in industrial automation. Depending on the type, they can withstand moisture, high flex applications, oil, weld splatter and much more.

Vast selection of cable for challenging environments

Designed for factory, logistics and process automation applications

Custom options available with in-house design team


To help make your selection easier, view the Quick Guide.
https://www.turck.us/static/media/downloads/Industrial_Ethernet_Quick_Guide.pdf

