Rugged, compact RFID interface for retrofitting RFID applications

Turck Australia introduces a new IP67-rated TBEN-S-RFID interface to meet the ever-shrinking dimensional needs of devices on the factory floor.

The multiprotocol devices bring data from RFID read/write heads in the HF and UHF frequency band to the controller, via PROFINET, EtherNet/IP or Mod­bus TCP. The block modules are ideal for retrofitting RFID applications thanks to their ability to connect actuators and sensors to RFID read/write heads simultaneously. Their high degree of protection eliminates the need for cabinets and minimises the wiring effort, saving users time and money.

Turck Product Manager Don Eichman explains that the new TBEN-S-RFID interface offers customers the perfect combination of their longstanding RFID interfaces, bringing together the advanced features of Turck’s RFID-A module and the simplistic integration of the RFID-S module in one rugged, compact and versatile package.

The ultra-compact TBEN-S-RFID module eliminates complex PLC integration with its conventionally mapped RFID data. Key features include two RFID ports and four configurable digital I/O points for external devices; compact design with a width of only 32mm delivering highly efficient performance; ability to carry out detection of over 100 UHF tags as quickly and easily as the reading and writing of 8-kilobyte HF tags; and power supply and network connection implemented via M8 connectors.